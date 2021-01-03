MISSING: Casandra A. Kozlowski, 14, from Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Casandra A. Kozlowski from Stevens Point.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Casandra was last seen on Sunday just before 5 a.m., on a neighbors security camera walking through his back yard.

Officials report both the family and law enforcement have concerns for Casandra’s welfare and believe she may be headed to Rice Lake.

Casandra is described as a 5’01” white girl with shoulder-length brown hair and blonde highlights, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her right thigh of a planet as well as a tattoo on her right inner ankle of “4-20 421”.

Authorities say Casandra may be wearing a black sweatshirt and possibly black leggings. She may also have a black backpack with reflective stripes on it.

If you have any information regarding Casandra’s whereabouts contact the Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1501.