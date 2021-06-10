MISSING: Casandra Kozlowski, 15, Lemonweir Township

LEMONWEIR TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WFRV) – The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old.

According to a release, Casandra (Casie) Kozlowski left her home in Juneau County on June 5 between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Deputies say she left with another child, who later returned to their home without Casandra, who chose to stay away.

Officers say she was wearing gray sweat pants, a tank top, and white shoes on June 5.

The Sheriff’s Office says Casandra does not have a phone and was last seen in the area of Mt. Olympus resort on June 7 around 8 p.m. They say Casandra had been at the water park so she may be wearing a swimming suit.

She is described as five feet three inches weighing 135 pounds, with long brown straight hair. Casandra also has a tattoo above her right ankle, with scars on her thighs and forearms.

Casandra is not from the area, so it is unknown where she may be. Deputies say she has talked about going to Green Bay, Wausau, or Stevens Point. Officers say she is very sociable and friendly with strangers and will ask for rides.

At this time the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has no information as to where Casandra is or where she may be heading.

If you know any information, you are asked to contact Detective Shaun Goyette at (608) 847-5649 or email sgoyette@co.juneau.wi.us.