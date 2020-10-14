MISSING: Cassandra Ayon, 27, of Clark County

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are searching for a Clark County woman who reportedly frequents the Menominee Casino in Keshena.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Cassandra “Cassy” Ayon was last seen on Oct. 3 at around 3:45 a.m. in the Unity area when she left a friend’s house.

Cassy, of Loyal, never made it home and didn’t show up to work on Oct. 5.

Cassy is 5’4″, about 185 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She has several tattoos, including a right-side shoulder piece tattoo of roses and a rose, rosary, and dove tattoo on her left forearm. On her inside wrist, she has a tattoo saying “Alberto.”

Cassy was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

She drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with Wisconsin license plate AHZ-2509.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at 715-743-3157 or local law enforcement.

