MISSING: Cassandra Barrett, 16, Town of Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Cassandra Elaine Barrett is described as 5’ 04”, weighing approximately 145 lbs. with medium-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black hooded Country USA sweatshirt with a guitar on it.

Deputies say she was reported missing Wednesday, Jan. 26, and is originally from the Town of Wrightstown.

She may be operating a red 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with a WI registration of 162-NFA.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office or Sgt. Matthew Wilson at 920-448-6192 or email Matthew.Wilson@browncountywi.gov.