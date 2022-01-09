FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

MISSING: Cassidy Schilcher, 17, from Campbellsport in Fond du Lac Co.

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old from Campbellsport in Fond du Lac County after they received a report she had run away from home in December.

According to a release, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case on Monday, Dec. 27, after Cassidy Schilcher reportedly ran away from her home.

Since then, deputies say additional information was gathered and their office has worked with law enforcement agencies from Milwaukee to help find Schilcher.

Schilcher weighs 110 pounds and is 5’08”, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pajamas on Dec. 26, 2021, around 11:00 p.m.

Deputies explain they did have concerns about a man Schilcher may have contact with and checked several places in Milwaukee. The release says one person they interviewed told investigators that Schilcher may be with their son, but no additional details were given.

As of Jan. 8, Schilcher is still missing.

Deputies say her phone has been shut off and she has not been heard from by her friends and coworkers. Family members say they found a note Schilcher wrote the night she left that makes them worry for her safety.

If you have any information as to where Schilcher might be, you are asked to contact Detective Eric Muellenbach and Deputy Travis Dowland at 920-929-3390.

