Missing child last seen at Wisconsin middle school, police searching area

Missing Middle Schooler (Photo Credit: Mount Horeb Police Department)

WEDNESDAY, 12/14/2022, 6:44 p.m.

MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are currently searching for a missing girl who was last seen leaving her middle school.

The Mount Horeb Police Department is asking for help locating the girl, who is described as around four feet tall and weighs around 50-60 pounds.

The girl was last seen wearing a red colored coat, blue jeans, and a black and white backpack. She has curly hair, which is in a ponytail.

Officials say that she did not arrive home after school, and those that live in the area surrounding the school district are being asked to check house outbuildings and any other areas that the child may hide.

If located, you are asked to contact the Mount Horeb Police Department.

No additional details have been provided.

This is a developing story.