MISSING: Clara Leubner, 83, from Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 83-year-old from Sheboygan.

According to a release, 83-year-old Clara Agnes Leubner was last seen near the 1300 block of Clara Avenue in Sheboygan. She is said to have brown eyes and gray-short hair, weighing 100 pounds with a height of five feet five inches.

Agnes was supposed to meet a friend for lunch around 11 a.m. but never showed up. Officers say she may have gotten lost due to the amount of road construction.

She may be driving a 2007 dark blue Buick Lacrosse with a Wisconsin license plate number of WI 570DDC.

2007 dark blue Buick Lacrosse

Agnes is said to have frequented casinos in Green Bay and Menominee in the past.

Please call the Sheboygan Police Department if you have any information as to where she may be – (920) 459-3333.