Missing dog reunited with owner thanks to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A dog missing for for about a week has been reunited with its owner thanks for the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.
According to a Tuesday morning Facebook post, crews responded to the area of 2nd Street at the Fond du Lac River to assist Fond du Lac Police with rescuing a dog.
Authorities say that dog, Foxy, had been missing since Oct. 12. He is now safe and sound back with his owner.
