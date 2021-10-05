MISSING: Door County Sheriff looking for teenager from Baileys Harbor

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager that tried to conceal where she was going from her parents.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Sofiya Ackerman was last seen at her residence on Oct. 3. Sofiya reportedly left on her own accord and she tried to hide the fact she was leaving from her parents.

Authorities do not have a clothing description for her and there are no known possible destinations as well.

Sofiya is described as 5’7″ and 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-746-2416.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

