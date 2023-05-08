ONTONAGON, Mich. (WFRV) – An eight-year-old student from a Wisconsin school who went missing in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park has been found safe, according to the Hurley School District.

The second-grade student has reportedly been found and is doing well. “Prayers have been answered,” exclaimed officials with the Hurley School District.

The missing eight-year-old boy has been found and is reportedly doing well. (Hurley School District)

Dozens of agencies and hundreds of volunteers have been searching for the missing eight-year-old for the past 24 hours, and all the efforts have finally paid off.

