ONTONAGON, Mich. (WFRV) – An eight-year-old student from a Wisconsin school who went missing in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park has been found safe, according to the Hurley School District.
The second-grade student has reportedly been found and is doing well. “Prayers have been answered,” exclaimed officials with the Hurley School District.
Dozens of agencies and hundreds of volunteers have been searching for the missing eight-year-old for the past 24 hours, and all the efforts have finally paid off.
