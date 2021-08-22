MISSING ENDANGERED: Arcadia Fire Chief Jeffrey Halvorsen, 53, last seen in Independence

ARCADIA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for Arcadia Fire Department Chief Jeffrey Halvorsen.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Jeffrey Halvorsen from Arcadia was last seen on August 18 at around 10:50 p.m., traveling northbound on US HWY 93 in the City of Independence.

Halvorsen is described as a 6’2″ white man with blue eyes and pepper-colored hair. He was last seen wearing shorts, a Polo shirt, and driving a 2020 Dark Gray, Dodge Ram 2500, single cab, that has a steel load rack across the back window and a WI license plate of NG1855.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jeffrey, please contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.