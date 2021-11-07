MISSING ENDANGERED: Deputies search for missing Dodge Co. woman

LEBANON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies have issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for a 32-year-old Dodge County woman after she was involved in a ‘domestic incident’ on Sunday morning.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:08 a.m., police began investigating a domestic incident that occurred in Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park, located in the Town of Lebanon, involving two Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park residents: 32-year-old Amanda Bahr and 29-year-old Jesse Lafferty.

While investigating the domestic incident, officials say they became concerned with Bahr’s welfare and later determined that Bahr is missing and could potentially be in danger.

Deputies confirm Lafferty, who reportedly has two warrants out for his arrest, is a person of interest in her disappearance.

  • 32-year-old Amanda Bahr
  • 29-year-old Jesse Lafferty

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in locating both Bahr and Lafferty and are asking anyone with information surrounding their whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s office at 920-386-3726.

Law enforcement says residents of Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park are safe to go about their day, but if they see Bahr or Lafferty they are asked to not approach either party, but instead, call the police immediately.

