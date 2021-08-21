FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

MISSING ENDANGERED: Gary Scheuermann, 73, last seen in Omro

SATURDAY 8/21/2021 5:10 p.m.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 73-year-old Gary Scheuermann from Noblesville, Indiana.

According to the Department, Gary was last seen in Omro, Wisconsin on Friday at around 7:45 a.m. as he was leaving to head back to his home in Indiana. Gary has reportedly not been heard from since he left and his last live phone ping was near Brook, Indiana. 

Gary is said to have a medical history of heart problems and takes blood thinners and cholesterol meds. He is described as a 5’11” brown-haired and brown-eyed man and was last seen wearing tan cargo shorts, a light purple t-shirt with black designs, tan sandals. He was driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer, Indiana plate of AGM306.

If you have any information on Gary’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department at 920-236-7300.

