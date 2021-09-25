MISSING ENDANGERED: Hailey Anderson, 43, from Cumberland, WI

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A missing and endangered alert has been issued for a 43-year-old Cumberland woman who was last seen leaving a casino in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin on September 16.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, 43-year-old Hailey Anderson of Cumberland was last seen on Sept. 16 at around 7:53 p.m. as she was leaving a casino in Turtle Lake, heading eastbound on HWY 8. Hailey was reportedly supposed to be traveling to Hibbing, Minnesota as she has friends and family in that area, however never made it to her destination.

Officials report that before losing all contact with friends and family, on Sept. 16, Hailey reportedly made a frantic phone call to a friend stating her boyfriend had hit her. Since that call, Hailey has not made any further contact with family, friends, and/or her children which police are told is odd as she normally connects with them daily.

On Friday, Sept. 24, police confirmed that Hailey’s phone was active that day at around 3:30 p.m. near Luck, Wisconsin. Residents in the area are asked to keep a lookout for Hailey and her vehicle.

Hailey drives a red 1998 Honda CR-V, with Wisconsin registration ALH-2987. Hailey is described as a 5’4″ woman with blue eyes, brown hair, and last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans.

If you have any information regarding Hailey’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Cumberland Police Chief Heather Wolfe at 715-418-9240.