MISSING ENDANGERED: Jessica Keenan, 36, from Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing 36-year-old.

According to a release, Jessica Keenan was last seen on May 14 in Ashwaubenon leaving her home in a Black Ford Fusion with WI license plate 612-PLG. She is described as 5’4″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

The safety department says Jessica has an extensive mental health history and diagnosis including depression, split personality disorder, and bi-polar disorder.

She has not been compliant with her medications since leaving on May 14 as her medications were left at home. Authorities say Jessica also had a drug history including a drug of choice, methamphetamine.

Officers say the last phone contact was with a friend on May 19 where she was crying hysterically before hanging up.

If located check her welfare and notify the family of her and vehicle whereabouts. The car she may be driving belongs to her stepmother Lynn A. Keenan (920) 634-5114.

If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety Investigator Zack Jakel at (920) 593-4472.