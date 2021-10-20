MISSING & ENDANGERED: Kristine Vaughn, 28, from Oxford

OXFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A missing and endangered person alert is issued for a 28-year-old from Oxford.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Kristine Vaughn is 5’7″ and weighs 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown, straight hair.

Deputies say she was last seen at her residence in Oxford on Oct. 19 at 6:10 p.m. After returning home Wednesday morning, Vaughn’s roommate told deputies that she found Vaughn was missing.

Vaughn’s car and personal belongings are still at her home. She may be wearing a purple plaid jacket with fur around the hood.

Authorities say she may have connections to the Beaver Dam area.

If you have any information regarding where she may be or if you have seen her, you are asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304.