UPDATE: Missing Green Lake Co. teen located

THURSDAY 12/16/2021 2:57 p.m.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Missing Endangered Alert for 16-year-old Leslie Vance has been canceled.

According to Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Vance has been located and is safe.

Original Story: MISSING ENDANGERED: Leslie Vance, 16, from Green Lake Co.

THURSDAY 12/16/2021 2:40 p.m.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Markesan who deputies believe could be in danger.

According to deputies, the missing teenager, identified as Leslie Vance, was last seen on Wednesday in her home at around 10 p.m. Police say she was possibly in the company of an unknown subject.

Authorities say they are now concerned for her safety.

Vance is described as a White 5’04 teenage girl with green eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a green camouflage trucker-style hat, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and a blue backpack.

If you have any information regarding Leslie Vance’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 920-294-4000.