OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 52-year-old woman from Oshkosh.

According to a Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Facebook post, deputies are hoping to check on Polly Fronberry’s welfare.

Officers say she was last seen leaving her home Wednesday, Oct. 13, in her car – a light green 2013 Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plate VTG1988.

Courtesy: Winnebago County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office

If you see Polly or her car, deputies ask you to call them at 920-236-7300 or 911.