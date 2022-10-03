SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 79-year-old last seen on a road in northeast Wisconsin.

According to a release, Florence Kaiser was last seen on Oct. 3 at County Road O in Sheboygan. Deputies say she left her home without her phone or any personal identifiers, also with no forms of payment.

Kaiser is 5’6″ and weighs 195 pounds. She is described as white with blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt imprinted with “devil’s river campground” on the front, beige slacks, and black sandals.

She may be driving a 2014 Red Ford Focus with a WI license plate of 897YTF.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office at 920-459-3112.