MISSING: Fond du lac deputies search for 24-year-old man & 4 mo. old baby

LAMARTINE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing persons case involving a 24-year-old man and his 4-month-old baby.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation was launched after the following information was reported on Friday morning:

On Thursday, at around 10:30 p.m., a woman and her friend, identified as 24-year-old Jordan, and his 4-month-old baby named Serenity, were involved in a minor crash in a ditch on Brown Road west of Townline Road in the town of Lamartine.

The report says that after the crash Jordan and his 4-month-old baby, who was removed from the vehicle and carried in a car seat, walked into a marshy area.

The woman reportedly then lost sight of both Jordan and the baby. The woman was eventually able to get the vehicle out of the ditch and drove back to her home in Fond du Lac.

After the woman allegedly couldn’t make contact with Jordan on his cell phone for several hours, she contacted the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Deputies say they immediately responded to the crash scene and began searching the area. They confirm that during their search they found the empty car seat of 4-month-old serenity in a wooded area just north of the crash scene.

Deputies have since launched a missing persons investigation into the whereabouts of Jordan and his 4-month-old baby. Jordan was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and gray sweatpants. Serenity was bundled in blankets.

As of 8 a.m., authorities say they have been unable to locate or make contact with Jordan or Serenity.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies are continuing their search to find Jordan and Serenity and are using drones, and a State Patrol aircraft to search a large area north of Brown Road between Esterbrook Road and Nelson Road. Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area so that emergency crews can conduct their search unimpeded.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Jordan or Serenity, you are asked to contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390.