MISSING: Green Bay P.D. search for missing teen girl

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen girl who is believed to be a runaway.
According to Green Bay police, they are searching for 15-year-old Ella Krause, who is depicted in the photos below.
Individuals with any information about Krause’s location or who she may be with are asked to contact Detective Waln at (920) 448-3208 reference case #21-233196. If you would like to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward, please contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, 432stop.com, or through the “P3” app.