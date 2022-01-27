MISSING: Green Bay P.D. search for missing teen girl

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen girl who is believed to be a runaway.

According to Green Bay police, they are searching for 15-year-old Ella Krause, who is depicted in the photos below.

Photo Courtesy: Green Bay Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Green Bay Police Department

Individuals with any information about Krause’s location or who she may be with are asked to contact Detective Waln at (920) 448-3208 reference case #21-233196. If you would like to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward, please contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, 432stop.com, or through the “P3” app.