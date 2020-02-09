GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Green Bay 12-year-old has been located

SATURDAY 2/8/2020 7:18 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Julez Kernaghan has been found.

MISSING: Green Bay Police ask for help finding 12-year-old boy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Julez Kernaghan was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. in the area of 500 S. Fisk St., on Green Bay’s far west side.

He is 4’11” and 100 pounds.

Kernaghan has previously been located near the Titletown District, in and around Lambeau Field.

