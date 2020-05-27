MISSING: Green Bay Police searching for missing 51-year-old

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 51-year-old Jay Sharkey may be driving a white Ford Escape with WI license plate 429YHN.

Anyone with information as to Jay’s whereabouts or any other information that may help is asked to contact Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference case #20-204791.

