GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen or heard from since November 20.

Officers identified the missing woman as 44-year-old Crystal Kraning.

Kraning, who is from Green Bay, is approximately 4’11” and weighs about 160 pounds.

Crystal Kraning

Authorities believe that she is not a danger to the public, but there are concerns for her welfare.

If you’ve seen or heard from Crystal Kraning or have information on her location, you are asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-265021.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online, or through the ‘P3 Tips’ app.

No additional information was provided and Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.