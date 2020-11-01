Missing Horicon veteran found deceased after two-day long search

HORICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Alert issued on Friday for a 62-year-old veteran, Dale Vogt of Horicon, has been canceled after authorities announced on Sunday that Mr. Vogt was located and had passed.

According to the Horicon Police Department, Mr. Vogt had left his home without letting anyone know where he was going on Friday afternoon.

Officials report four teams from Wisconsin K9 SOS, K9 Search and Rescue, and one from the Beaver Dam Police Department conducted several searches in an effort to locate Mr. Vogt.

Additional searches were simultaneously being conducted on foot by the Horicon Police Department and were assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Iron Ridge Police Department.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is also said to have deployed two drone teams with thermal imaging capabilities to assist in the search efforts.

On Sunday morning, as five additional Wisconsin K9 SOS search teams, Iron Ridge police officers, and Horicon police officers were assembling in Iron Ridge to continue the two-day long search, officials were notified that a WSOR work crew had located Mr. Vogt in Rubicon Township and that he had passed.

Police say Mr. Vogt’s family has been notified.

Latest Stories