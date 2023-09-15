ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate who had been discovered missing from a minimum-security prison in Oneida has been located and was subsequently arrested in a different state.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Dustin L. Bone, who was missing from Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center, was found and arrested in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday.

There is no information on how he got to Virginia or how Bone was located. He was in minimum-security prison for previous charges, including armed robbery.

No additional information was provided.