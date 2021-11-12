MISSING: Jacob Nowak, 22, last seen in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old autistic man last seen in Menomonee Falls.

According to a release, the Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in finding Jacob Nowak. Officers say he also responds to his nickname “J”.

Nowak’s last known location was in the area of a Dairy Queen on Appleton Ave. in Waukesha County around 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Officers say they do not know what he is wearing but he should have a grey draw-string backpack with him and a cell phone that has been turned off.

If anyone knows where Nowak could be or has seen him, you are asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police at 262-532-8700.