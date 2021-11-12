MISSING: Jacob Nowak, 22, last seen in Menomonee Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old autistic man last seen in Menomonee Falls.

According to a release, the Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in finding Jacob Nowak. Officers say he also responds to his nickname “J”.

Nowak’s last known location was in the area of a Dairy Queen on Appleton Ave. in Waukesha County around 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Officers say they do not know what he is wearing but he should have a grey draw-string backpack with him and a cell phone that has been turned off.

If anyone knows where Nowak could be or has seen him, you are asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police at 262-532-8700.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Norbert rallies to defeat Lawrence in hoops opener

Inside Skinny: Packers fans weigh in on QB Jordan Love

Appleton North volleyball runner-up

Luxemburg-Casco captures third straight volleyball title

HIGHLIGHTS: Appleton North vs Kimberly

Appleton North Head Coach Rob Salm discusses win over Kimberly