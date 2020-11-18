MISSING: Jeffrey Jacobson, 53, last seen in Ashwaubenon on Nov. 11

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department is looking for a missing man last seen a week ago.

According to a report, 53-year-old Jeffrey Richard Jacobson left his Ashwaubenon home on November 11 at 10 a.m. to go to a doctor’s appointment but never arrived.

Jeffrey is a white male who weighs approximately 265 pounds and is 5’11” with brown eyes and blue hair.

Authorities say Jeffrey was last seen driving his 1999 Amethyst( looks silver or purple) Chevrolet Silverado K1500 truck, with a bears Wisconsin plate of FW6919.

Public Safety says Jeffrey left with his wallet and cell phone, but the cell phone seems to be turned off.

Jeffrey has a history of depression, other mental health disorders, and a thyroid condition and has been off his medication for approximately six months, according to authorities.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jeffrey Jacobson, you are urged to call the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department at 920-593-4474.