MISSING: Jimmy Willey, 66, of Marinette Co.

HARRIS, Mich. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered missing person alert for 66-year-old Jimmy Lee Willey, who was last seen around noon on Saturday, June 6, in Harris, Mich.

Authorities say Jimmy is white, 6-feet tall, and about 200 pounds. He has green eyes and white, medium-length hair. Jimmy is described as walking with a distinct limp, uses a cane, and is diabetic. Jimmy is originally from Beecher in Marinette County, Wis.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jimmy left his home in Beecher around 10 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen driving eastbound on USH 2/USH 41 east of the Island Resort & Casino in Hariss around noon Saturday. Jimmy was driving a black 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan, like the one seen below, with Wisconsin Temporary Tag of B1002AE.

Anyone with information regarding Jimmy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7616 or their local law enforcement agency.

