MISSING: John C. Kronquist, Sr., 35, seen in Lac du Flambeau Saturday

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department is asking the community to help them find a missing person.

The Department says John C. Kronquist, Sr. was reported missing on November 14, 2020, and is known to drive around the state.

According to a report, Kronquist is a 35-year-old Native American male who weighs 180 pounds and is 6’2 with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers say he was last seen during the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 14 near the intersection of Chequamegon Forest Trail and Island Club lane, in the Chequamegon National Forest, near Lac du Flambeau.

The Tribal Police say he was driving a 4-door silver/gray 2016 Chevrolet Impala automobile.

The vehicle has miscellaneous dents and damage, including a damaged windshield and front passenger-side bumper.

The department also says the right taillight is damaged and covered in red and yellow tape.

Authorities say the license plate of the car is AEJ7557 and has not been recovered yet.

The police say this matter is under active, priority investigation by the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department, as officers continue to search and follow up on leads.

They urge anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of John C. Kronquist, Sr. to contact the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department at 715-588-7717.