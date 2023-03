KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in the Fox Valley provided an update on the missing Kimberly man who was last heard from on February 16.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, Gregory Driessen was found safe and returned to his home in Kimberly.

The 59-year-old was last heard from on February 16 and officers sent out a release on March 1 stating he was located.

No additional information was provided.