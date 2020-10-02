MISSING: Lacy Komanekin, 32, last seen in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Police are seraching for a 32-year-old woman that hasn’t been seen since late September.

Authorities say 32-year-old Lacy M. Komanekin was last seen in the 400 block of Park Street in Manitowoc at around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Lacy’s family reported her missing on Thursday, Sept. 24. She left her purse and phone behind, and authorities say Lacy is believed to be missing and endangered.

Her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Lacy is described as Native American, 5’3″ and about 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lacy’s welfare or whereabouts is asked to contact Manitowoc Police at (920)686-6557 or (920)686-6551, or their local law enforcement.

