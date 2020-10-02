LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

MISSING: Lacy Komanekin, 32, last seen in Manitowoc

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Police are seraching for a 32-year-old woman that hasn’t been seen since late September.

Authorities say 32-year-old Lacy M. Komanekin was last seen in the 400 block of Park Street in Manitowoc at around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Lacy’s family reported her missing on Thursday, Sept. 24. She left her purse and phone behind, and authorities say Lacy is believed to be missing and endangered.

Her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Lacy is described as Native American, 5’3″ and about 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lacy’s welfare or whereabouts is asked to contact Manitowoc Police at (920)686-6557 or (920)686-6551, or their local law enforcement.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 9-23: Looking ahead to the Falcons

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5