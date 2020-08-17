Missing Lambeau? Field viewing tours are now available

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Missing Lambeau Field? No worries – the Green Bay Packers are now offering field viewing tours for visitors.

While traditional stadium tours are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans are now able to take advantage of abbreviated field viewing tours.

The 15-minute guided tours will begin in the Lambeau Field Atrium before going to the bowl for photo opportunities. Tours will run daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. with each tour being capped at 10 participants. Masks are required during tours.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Hall of Fame desk in the Atrium or online. Combination Hall of Fame and field viewing tour tickets are also available. Traditional stadium tours will remain suspended at this time due to restrictions and limitations related to the pandemic.

