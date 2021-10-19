UPDATE: Missing Green Bay woman has been found

TUESDAY 10/19/2021 9:35 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Local Law Enforcement has released new information to the missing woman from Green Bay.

68-year-old Dawn Van Natta has been found as of Tuesday, October 19.

The GBPD shared on their social media accounts that the previously missing woman has since been found. They did not realize where or how they found her.

TUESDAY 10/19/2021 8:48 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Green Bay Police Department released word that they are currently looking for a woman from Green Bay.

68-year-old Dan Van Natta has been missing since 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, when she is believed to have left her home earlier today.

Officials explain that Van Natta is a white woman who is 5’0″ and weighs around 130lbs with white hair and green eyes. She wears glasses and also has Alzheimer’s Disease. Officials explain that she is believed to be wearing a navy blue and white striped turtle neck and pants.

The Green Bay woman is believed to be traveling on foot. The GBPD is also working alongside the Wisconsin Department of Justice to conduct a silver alert for the woman. Officers ask that if anyone has any relevant information to direct it to the Green Bay PD at (920) 448-3208

