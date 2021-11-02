UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old from Juneau County found safe

WEDNESDAY 11/3/2021 9:21 a.m.

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – The missing teenager from Northwestern Wisconsin was found safe, after she was last seen on Oct. 29.

According to authorities, Angelina Starkey was found safe. She was last seen on Oct. 29 in New Lisbon, and it was believed that she was possibly heading to Tennessee.

There was no further information provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL: MISSING: Law enforcement seeking help locating 16-year-old from Juneau County

TUESDAY 11/2/2021 4:20 p.m.

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, November 2, Wisconsin Crime Alert released information regarding a missing teenager.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in locating Danielle Starky of Camp Douglas.

Reports explain that Starky was last seen on Friday, October 29, around 3:30 p.m. in the city of New Lisbon. She is described as wearing light blue ripped jeans, a gray hoodie sweatshirt, and navy blue slippers. She is a 16-year-old female with red hair and green eyes.

The teenager is known for frequently traveling to the City of Tomah and or Adams County area, according to officials. There is reason to believe she is trying to leave the state, potentially heading to Tennessee. Sources believe the girl may have even dyed her hair black.

There is no other information provided at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details are made public.