MISSING: Law Enforcement seeking help locating missing Veteran from Kewaskum

KEWASKUM, Wis. (WFRV)- Authorities are asking for help in locating 45-year-old John Eric who has been missing Tuesday, November 9.

According to the release, Eric was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in Kewaskum.

The missing veteran is described as wearing tan cargo shorts, tennis shoes, and a green shirt that has the phrase “unvaccinated lives matter” according to the release. He is a bald white male around 5’9″ and weighs about 200 pounds.

Authorities say family and friends are concerned for Eric, and that they believe he is heading to a “secondary property” in the area near Ladysmith.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when more information is made public.

