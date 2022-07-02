Editors Note: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice surrounding the name of the missing and endangered person. The correct name is William Lee and the story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missing and Endangered Persons Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Fond du Lac man.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, on Saturday morning, at around 6 a.m., William Lee wandered away on foot from a home located in the City of Berlin.

Lee reportedly suffers from Dementia and did not take his medication the night prior.

Officials describe Lee as a White 5’11” man with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a white flannel shirt, and possibly eyeglasses.

73-year-old William Lee

Anyone with any information surrounding the whereabouts of William Lee is asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at 920-294-4000.