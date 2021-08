SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in Sheboygan on Thursday night.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Lily Lukaszewski was last seen on Thursday night in Sheboygan wearing black leggings and a light blue tank top.

Anyone with information on Lily’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.