UPDATE: Makayla Tracy located, no longer missing

THURSDAY 5/27/2021 1:22 p.m.

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of the missing girls from Howard has been found.

According to authorities, Makayla Tracy has been found. She was last seen on Wednesday, May 26.

ORIGINAL: MISSING: Makayla Tracy of Howard, last seen Wednesday, May 26

THURSDAY 5/27/2021 11:49 a.m.

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a missing girl.

Makayla Tracy has been missing since Wednesday, May 26. She is described as 5′ 05″, weighing approximately 170 pounds, she has blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark colored leggings and tie-dye crocs.

The Sheriff’s are asking that if you have any information, contact Sgt. Matthew Wilson or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

