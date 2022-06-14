TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 17, 2021.

According to a release, 61-year-old David Strahota had told friends he was going hunting down south, possibly in the Fox Valley area or southern Wisconsin/Northern Illinois, for a couple of weeks and requested a friend take care of his animals while he was gone.

Deputies report friends said Strahota was vague about his exact location or if he would be with anyone.

They indicated it is not normal for Strahota to be gone for such a long period of time. He has health issues so they explained it is extra concerning.

The office explained Strahota left his vehicle at his house. He is said to be white, 5’4″ in height and weighs 200 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information you are asked to call 715-536-6272.