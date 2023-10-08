ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The body of a missing 21-year-old man whom authorities have been searching for since October 4 was recovered from a Brown County marina on Saturday afternoon.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, authorities were called to the area of the Riverplace Marina shortly before 4 p.m. on October 7 for reports of a partially submerged person in the water offshore.

Rescue crews were able to reach the man who was then determined to be dead.

Investigators from Ashwaubenon Public Safety and Green Bay Police Department with the assistance of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office were able to positively identify the man as missing Green Bay resident Victor Torres-Guadalupe.

Torres-Guadalupe was previously reported missing in the early morning hours of October 4th.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety and the Green Bay Police Department express their condolences to the family of Torres-Guadalupe. Both agencies also would like to thank De Pere Police and Fire Departments, Hobart-Lawrence Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard with their assistance in searching for Torres-Guadalupe Ashwaubenon Public Safety

Authorities do not suspect any foul play and will not be releasing any further information.