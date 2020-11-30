NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

MISSING: Marinette Co. authorities asking for help in finding 42-year-old Kevin Daley

MARINETTE Co., Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding a 48-year-old man.

Kevin Michale Daley has not been heard or seen from since last week.

He’s described as a white male, 6′ tall and weighing 190 lbs. Daley has blonde hair and blue eye. His vehicle, a 1994 black Chevrolet Suburban with WI registration plate ML7077 was found in a remote part of northern Marinette County off Morgan Park Road last week.

Based on an investigation, it is believed he is missing and endangered. Sheriff’s officials have conducted ground searching in the area and have been assisted by K9 and drone support, but no information has been found.

At this time they are asking that anyone who may have any information on Kevin’s whereabouts or has seen Kevin in the past week or two to please contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.

