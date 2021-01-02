MISSING: Marshall A. Warner, 82, from Cornell

FOREST, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Marshall Allen Warner from Cornell, who was last seen on Jan. 1.

Officials say Marshall was last seen on Friday at 12 p.m., in the Town of Forest, driving a maroon Chevrolet 1500 crew cab pickup truck that has a broken side mirror on the passenger’s side, and the license plate RX8337.

Police report Marshall’s direction of travel remains unknown at this time but he reportedly normally travels on Highway 64 from Cornell to Forest through Chippewa, Dunn, and St. Croix Counties.

Marshall is described to be a 5’10” white man with hazel eyes, grey hair, and a short white beard. Marshall is said to have a “Mule Skinner” tattoo located on his forearm.

Authorities report he was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, and black cowboy boots, and possibly a blue button-up shirt.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Marshall Warner, contact the Cornell Police Department at, 715-239-3707.