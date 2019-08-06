UPDATE: Missing Neenah woman found safe

MONDAY 8/6/19 6:10 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Melissa Febo has been found safe, according to officials.

MONDAY 8/6/19 6:05 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for an endangered missing person.

Melissa Febo, 30, was last seen at her home on Grand Meadows Crossing Neenah Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m.

Melissa reportedly last spoke to her brother over the phone around 11:30 a.m., but has not been heard from since.

Melissa is described as white, 5’3″, and about 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Officials say she does not have any mental health issues but has suffered from anxiety lately.

It is unknown what Melissa was last seen wearing. Officials believe she is traveling on foot.

It is reportedly uncharacteristic of Melissa to leave without telling anyone where she would be going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department at 920-236-7300 or your local law enforcement agency in case of emergency.