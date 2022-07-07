MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department is currently trying to locate a 21-year-old woman who went missing around 6:30 this morning when she left her house in the 700 block of Eleventh Street.

According to the Menasha PD, Lily Bartow is a person with disabilities and has wandered off in the past, each time she has been located outside of Menasha.

Lily Bartow

Authorities say she was last seen wearing grey shorts, a hoodie, and carrying a black backpack with an owl on it. Bartow is approximately 5’3″ and her hair is longer on one side than the other.

You are asked to call the Menasha Police Department, at 920-967-3500 if you have seen Lily or know her whereabouts.

