MISSING: Michael Bonifas, 59, from Allouez

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing Allouez man.

Authorities say 59-year-old Michael Bonifas was last seen around 7 p.m. on Thursday and was reported missing from Homes for Independent Living on Bitters Court in Allouez. The Sheriff’s Office says Michael was seen leaving on foot and was thought to be headed to his daughters’ homes’ in the area. Those homes were checked, but Michael was not located.

Michael is described as 5’11, about 173 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was seen wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and an unknown color shirt.

Michael has a neurocognitive disorder/dementia, a traumatic brain injury, and suffers from a seizure disorder, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, your local non-emergency number, or 920-448-4200.

