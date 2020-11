SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for help locating a missing man who is considered endangered.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 27-year-old Mitchel Brock.

He was last seen on Monday, Nov. 16, at 10 p.m. in the Village of Suamico.

Mitchel is considered missing endangered as he is without his required medication.

If you see Mitchel, or know his whereabouts, contact Brown County Dispatch at 920-391-7450.