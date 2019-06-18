UPDATE: Father, husband of missing women speaks out

DALE, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s a mystery that continues to grip Wisconsin – the whereabouts of a missing mother and daughter.

Today, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and Kelly Rousseau, the husband of Jill and father of Jordan Rousseau, provided more details on the case.

The last time Jill and Jordan were believed to be seen was at the Oasis Wellness Center in Menasha, which is owned by the family.

Kelly told reports surveillance cameras captured his wife and daughter leaving the Wellness Center 15 minutes after they arrived.

For Kelly, the mystery began later that same day at 9 p.m. when he returned home from a funeral in Minnesota.

“……It got to be about 9:15 and thought this is kind of odd she hasn’t called me or she’s not home yet. So I called her and her cell phone rang in the house. And my daughter, Jordan, she had her phone on the couch and that was shut off, cause I tried calling her when I couldn’t get ahold of my wife. At this point, I just want to know they are alive. Because it’s like the rug’s pulled out from under you….”

A prayer service for Jill and Jordan will be held Wednesday night at Calvary Bible Church in Neenah. The service starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

MISSING: Mother, daughter from Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the whereabouts of a mother and daughter from the Dale area.

Jill Rousseau, a 55-year-old white female and her daughter, Jordan Rousseau, a 21-year-old white female, have not been seen or heard of since Sunday, June 16.

Officials say the husband and father of the two, Kelly Rousseau, is cooperating with investigators and is not believed to be involved in this disappearance.

The women are believed to have been driving a 2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch, maroon on top and tan on the bottom. A similar model is pictured below.

It has Wisconsin registration 650-PPM.

Anyone with information may contact Sgt. Mike Fitzpatrick at 920 832 5279 or by email at Mike.Fitzpatrick@outagamie.org. They may also call the Outagamie County Dispatch Center at 920 832 5000 reference incident number 19-026089.