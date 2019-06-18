MISSING: Mother, daughter from Outagamie County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is working to determine the whereabouts of a mother and daughter from the Dale area.

Jill Rousseau, a 55-year-old white female and her daughter, Jordan Rousseau, a 21-year-old white female, have not been seen or heard of since Sunday, June 16.

Officials say the husband and father of the two, Kelly Rousseau, is cooperating with investigators and is not believed to be involved in this disappearance.

The women are believed to have been driving a 2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch, maroon on top and tan on the bottom. A similar model is pictured below.

It has Wisconsin registration 650-PPM.

Anyone with information may contact Sgt. Mike Fitzpatrick at 920 832 5279 or by email at Mike.Fitzpatrick@outagamie.org. They may also call the Outagamie County Dispatch Center at 920 832 5000 reference incident number 19-026089.