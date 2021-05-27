MISSING: Mya Naug from Howard, last seen Friday May 21

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Howard girl who was last seen on Friday.

The missing juvenile is identified as Mya Naug and was last seen with an unidentified man at a park in Howard at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Officials describe Naug as having brown hair, blue eyes, weighing around 170 pounds, and reaching an estimated 5’10” in height.

If residents have any information regarding this missing person investigation, deputies are asking them to contact Sgt. Matthew Wilson or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-6192.